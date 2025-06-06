Kakani Goverdhan Reddy taken into custody in a case

Former Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, currently a remand prisoner linked to the irregularities in the quartz mining sector, has been taken into police custody. On Friday morning, Circle Inspector Subbarao visited the district jail where Kakani underwent medical examinations.

In response to the former minister's custody, authorities have implemented heightened security measures at the jail. It is anticipated that Kakani will be transferred from the jail to the Krishnapatnam Port Police Station. His custody is set to last for three days, concluding at 5pm on the 8th of this month.

Kakani is referred to as A4 in the ongoing investigation into case. The police have submitted a petition to the Nellore court, seeking Kakani's custody to gather further information about the case. The court has granted the request but with the stipulation that the investigation must be carried out in the presence of a lawyer.