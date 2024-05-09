Kakinada: 12,329 govt staff exercise franchise

Kakinada : District collector J Nivas along with other election officials inspected the facilities and polling pattern of the district-level postal voting facilitation centre in PR Degree Government College on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector informed that 12,329 government employees exercised their right to vote in postal ballot facilitation centres organised for three days in Kakinada district headquarters.

He clarified the doubts raised by the employees during the use of postal ballots in a polling booth at the facilitation centre. As many as 13 polling booths and 11 verification teams were been set up at the district facilitation centre to provide postal ballot opportunities to 4,179 government employees working in Kakinada district who have the right to vote in other districts. Arrangements were made as 70 voters can use each polling booth. District Revenue Officer D Thippe Naik, Postal Ballot Nodal Officer Srinivas, and District Information and Public Relations Department Officers Nagarjuna and Trinath also participated in the inspection.

Meanwhile, SP Satish Kumar exercised his right to vote at the postal ballot centre set up in Kakinada Municipal Office. SP wished the people to exercise their right to vote freely. Villagers should stay away from riots and clashes, he advised. Everyone has been asked to cooperate with the police department for the conduct of elections in a peaceful and free environment.

