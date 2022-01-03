Kakinada: 2.41 lakh teenagers up to 17 get first jab from today

Kakinada: All arrangements were made for administering first dose of Covid-19 vaccine for children between 15 to 18 years of age in the district on Monday.



According to the officials, there are 2.41 lakh children, who need vaccination, in the district. As per the guidelines of the State government, only Covaxin will be administered. After collecting data of children eligible for the jab through schools and junior colleges across the district, their parents have been informed about the vaccination drive.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told 'The Hans India' that 2.41 lakh children will be administered Covaxin and all arrangements were in place to give first dose of vaccination on Monday. He said that those, who don't attend schools and colleges, may approach the village and ward secretariats to get the vaccine. Precautionary doses for senior citizens, health and frontline workers would be given from January 10, he informed.

Dr Gowreswar Rao said first precautionary dose of Covid vaccine will be given to persons aged above 60 years, who received their second dose of vaccine nine months before registering for the third. He said those aged 60 and above will be able to receive booster doses of Covid vaccine starting January 10. He suggested that all should take necessary steps along with vaccination to avoid the hazardous infection of Omicron. He also stated that all necessary precautionary steps have been taken to contain further spread of Omicron.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Bharata Lakshmi informed 'The Hans India' that there are 48,000 health workers and 1.56 lakh frontline workers, who may be vaccinated as a precautionary dose, on January 10. She said 1.25 lakh doses of Covaxin are in stock in the district. She said in a couple of days, the balance stock would be made available to the rest of the people. She informed that those, who want Covishield, can also opt for it as there is adequate stock.

On the other hand, Covid cases are increasing alarmingly in the district. East Godavari district is top in the State in cumulative cases with a total of 2,95,123 infections. After four Omicron cases were registered in Konaseema region, people are frightened.

The DMHO said that more than 55 Covid cases are registered regularly in the district. He cautioned that Covid cases likely to increase after Sankranti festival due to crowds, who do not follow corona norms.

Referring to Omicron cases, he informed that people were tested negative before they started their journey from their places. But on arriving here, they were tested Covid positive. Covaxin is more potent than Covishield in combating Omicron new variant, he informed.

Large gatherings either for cockfights or for participation in Sankranti festival may result in the increase of Covid cases after January 15, he noted and warned people to be cautious and vigilant and to take necessary precautions.