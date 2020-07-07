Kakinada: 5,000 people to get house sites in Nemam says Kurasala Kannababu

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard to uplift the economic status of poor in the state and committed to allot house sites to 30 lakh poor.

Inspecting the house site and layout out works along with revenue officials at Nemam and Komaragiri village on Monday, Kannababu said that due to unavoidable circumstances, the distribution of house sites have been postponed. Despite the postponement, the works pertaining to the allotment of the house sites would be speeded up, he said. Besides providing all facilities for housing, the places will have places of worship namely temples, Churches and Mosques also, he said.

Separate sites will be allotted for police station , fire station, PHC center and schools, he said.

He said that in Nemam area, the government is going to allot house sites to 5,000 people and the layout works pertaining to the allotment are being done with accelerated speed. He said that every eligible beneficiary will get house site pattas.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been showering great affection on the East Godavari district and added out of Rs 6,000 crores allotted for the entire state, Rs 2,000 crore have been exclusively allotted to the district.

He said that house sites will be allotted to 3.80 lakh beneficiaries in the district. He also informed that all facilities will be provided to the beneficiaries without causing any inconvenience. City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrshekhar Reddy said that big layouts have been created both in Kakinada and Vizianagaram for the benefit of the poor.

He said that in Komaragi village of U Kothapalli Mandal would get a massive layout for the benefit of poor. Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapinil Dinakar Pundakar stated that as part of the Navaratnalu programme out of the 31,000 beneficiaries 16,601 beneficiaries allotted the house sites at Komaragiri Village , U. Kothapalli Mandal through the lottery system.