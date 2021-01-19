Kakinada: 968 bulk milk cooling centres to be set up in East Godavari district

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that the government would initially set up 968 bulk milk cooling centres in the district.

Accompanied by Joint Collectors Dr G Lakshmisha and Keerthi Chekuri, he held a videoconference with officials at the Collectorate here on Monday. He said that the government is conducting ambitious inspections from Tuesday on the distribution of ration and 'Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu' programme in the district.

The Collector made it clear that strict action will be taken, if any of the staff involved in the programme is found to be negligent. The door-to-door distribution of ration through Mobile Dispensary Vehicles would begin from February 1 and review meetings in this regard have already been held.

He said that Mobile Dispensary Vehicles will be distributed to the beneficiaries on January 21. He directed the officials to complete distribution of plots and house sites by January 20 under the 'Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu' programme in the district.

The Collector directed the officials to complete the identification process for these places as soon as possible and told officials to take steps for the smooth conduct of resurvey of land under YSR-Jagananna Permanent Land Rights and Land Protection scheme in the district.

Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, DRO CH Sattibabu, Kakinada RDO AG Chinni Krishna and others were present.