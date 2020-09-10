Kakinada: Angry BJP, Hindu groups demand arrest of culprits

Kakinada: BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Nagara Ganesh Utsav Samiti leaders and activists staged a dharna in front of Collectorate here on Wednesday, demanding that the government immediately arrest the culprits responsible for burning the divine chariot at Antarvedi.

The activists raised slogans against the alleged act of setting fire to the chariot by miscreants.

VHP president Bikkina Raju said that this ghastly incident severely hurt the sentiments of the crores of Hindus. He also expressed doubts about the veracity of the statements issued by the officials of the Endowments department.

VHP secretary G Kalyan Kumar said that despite demolition of Hindu idols in various places like Pithapuram, no punishment was given to the culprits till now.

BJP State Council member Gatii Satyanarayana said that by making false unjustified arrests, the government is trying to suppress the Hindu agitators' claim for justice.

BJP former president Y Malakondayya, Nagara Ganesh Utsav Samiti president Duvvuri Subramanyam and other leaders were present.