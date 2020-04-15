Kakinada: Banana farmers hit hard due to lockdown

Kakinada: In the wake of lockdown, the income of famers cultivating banana and other horticulture crops was affected due to drastic fall in consumption, postponement of functions, closure of temples and other reasons.

However, production of vegetables, sweet lime, papaya, guava and other fruits was sufficient for local consumption.

In rabi season, coconut, banana, mango, cashew, flowers and vegetables are cultivated in 1.72 lakh hectares in East Godavari district. Neathala Mallikarjuna Rao, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Amalapuram told 'The Hans India' on Tuesday that turmeric is being cultivated in an extent of 240.8 hectares with a production of 2684 MTs.

Harvesting of the crop was completed by the end of February. Hence the problem of procurement did not arise. Banana is cultivated in an extent of 12668 hectares in Kharif and Rabi seasons and they are expecting 27936 MTs by the end of May 2020.

He said that main markets are Ravulapalem, Ambajipeta and Yerravarm. Generally, 40 per cent of production is being marketed in Rythu Bazaars, mobile rythu bazaars, local markets in the district and nearby districts.

The remaining 60 per cent is being exported to Odisha, West Bengal and other states. He said that in local markets, varieties like Red Banana, White (Tella) Chakkarakeli, G-9 are fetching good price of Rs 12 to 15 per kg.

Market price of Karpura reduced by 20 per cent compared to last year. He said that all varieties are fetching price more than MSP except Karpura variety. He said that export of banana is reduced due to timings of other states' markets.

If the lockdown timings relaxed up to 11 am to 12 noon for distant markets then the produce will reach more consumers in both local and distant markets. The price in other markets is Rs 8 to 12 more than the MSP.