Kakinada: Beneficiaries told to begin house construction soon

Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri suggested to beneficiaries to construct the houses immediately under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu programme launched by the State government.

The Joint Collector inspected and examined 14 layouts covering an area of 136.52 acres at Karapa village in Karapa mandal on Saturday. She admonished the officials for not properly fixing the layouts at Karapa village.

She expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the execution of leveling works at the layouts.

Deputy tahasildar P Srinivas brought to her notice that 74.37 acres were to be levelled at the layout. He informed that due to the pending drainage works the remaining works were delayed at the layout.

The Joint Collector directed the officials to complete the drainage works immediately in a time-bound manner.

She instructed Transco assistant engineer Prasad to start the works immediately to move the electrical poles.

She told the officials to complete the works immediately with the coordination of all departments.