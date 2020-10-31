Kakinada: Candlelight rally to combat Covid-19 taken out

Kakinada: East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy alerted people to be cautious and take precautions against spread of Covid-19 though the cases are decreasing in the district.

He conducted a candlelight rally at the Collectorate on Friday with the intention of mobilizing the people on the precautions to be taken to prevent the Covid-19. Joint Collectors Keerthi Chekuri, G Raja Kumari, KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others participated in the candle rally.

He said that in order to achieve the target of reducing the number of cases to zero, the medical and health department officials need to create more awareness among the people.

Extensive awareness programs were conducted across the district for 10 days from October 21 to 30. He said a special program was being organized daily from village level to district level. The village and ward secretariat staff played a key role in this.

He said that we can keep Coronavirus at bay by following small tips such as wearing a mask, physical distance adherence, and washing hands with soap. He appealed to the people to be careful not to ignore these precautions.

He said that in view of the reopening of schools on November 2, the parents should create awareness regarding the norms of Covid-19 among their children.