Kakinada: Collector inspects Uppada sea coast

Kakinada: Kakinada District Collector Dr Kritika Shukla inspected the situation at Uppada sea coast on Monday evening.

Due to the impact of the cyclonic storm, the district received heavy rains. The Collector inspected the roads along the Uppada coast and enquired with the local officials about the situation in the villages.

She advised people not to hit the roads unless it’s an emergency as the district is experiencing heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. She appealed to the people of the surrounding villages to move to the rehabilitation centres set up by the district administration. All facilities have been provided at the centres, she pointed out.

She ordered the officials to visit the villages and alert the people about the threat of the cyclone and shift them to the rehabilitation centres. The Collector stated that the roads were not damaged due to rains at Uppada and there was no damage due to sea waves. U Kothapalli tahsildar and police officers accompanied her.