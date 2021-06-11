Kakinada: Congress leaders stage protest against fuel price hike

Kakinada: Congress leaders and activists led by BC Cell State president Nulukurthy Venkateswar Rao staged a protest against the hike in petrol prices here on Friday.

AICC gave a call to party leaders and activists to organise nationwide protests against fuel skyrocketing fuel prices and pressurise the Centre to withdraw the petrol and diesel price hike.

The activists raised slogans and blamed the Centre for the continuous hike of petrol and diesel prices adding to the woes of common people. They demanded that the Centre to roll back petrol and diesel price hike.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkateswar Rao said that day by day the Central government has been increasing the petrol prices for the sake of oil companies. He demanded that the BJP government immediately bring down the hike in petrol, diesel and gas prices. If the government fails to respond, they threatened to intensify the agitation.

Peddada Subbarayudu, S Phaneswar Rao, K Rajbabu and others joined the protest.