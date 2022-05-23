Kakinada: Cops hunt for YSRCP MLC Uday Bhaskar

Kakinada(Kakinada District): Amidst tense atmosphere, post-mortem and the last rites of Dalit youth Veedhi Subrahmanyam were performed at his native place G Mamidada village in Pedapudi mandal of Kakinada district on Sunday. His family conducted the rites as per Hindu tradition.

On Sunday, the doctors of GGH-Kakinada conducted post-mortem and handed over the body to the deceased family members. Hundreds of Dalit leaders, CPI, CPM and other party leaders attended the last rites.

As per the directives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy, Kakinada district police has constituted special teams to nab MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar, who is absconding, accused in the murder case of his former car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam.

DSP M Ravindranath Babu said that as per the preliminary statements of Subrahmanayam's family members, Sarpavaram police booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances under IPC section 174 on the first day of May 20. And it would be altered to section 302 including SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

SP Ravindranath Babu has confirmed that MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar is the prime accused in the murder case. He made it clear that they will arrest the MLC and will not yield to any political pressure. He said that they would arrest and take him into custody as A1 accused.

The SP assured that stringent action would be taken in case if the MLC has committed the crime. From Saturday night onwards, the police department started searching to nab A1 accused, MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar.

On the other hand, TDP fact finding committee demanded that the government should arrest Ananta immediately and dismiss him from the legislative council membership.

Similarly, CPM and CPI leaders Dadala Subba Rao and Tatipaka Madhu demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to suspend the MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar from Legislative Council.