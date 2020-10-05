Kakinada: Fast patrol vessel ICGS Kanaklata Barua commissioned

Kakinada: A CG Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) ICGS Kanaklata Barua has been commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard at Kolkata by JiweshNandan, Additional Secretary, MoD on September 30. The ship departed from GRSE Yard, Kolkata on October 2 and arrived at Kakinada on Sunday for permanent basing. The FPV is equipped with state of art navigation and communication systems and is the 5th in the series of the 05 Fast Patrol Vessels(FPV) being built indigenously by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) at Kolkata. The vessel with 308 Tons displacement is approximately 51 Mtr long. It is designed for a maximum speed of 35 knots. She is capable of operation in Coastal areas and Maritime Zones of India, including island territories. The FPV will be extensively deployed for coastal and offshore patrolling, policing the maritime zones of India for enhancing maritime domain awareness and control.



The FPVs are a potent platform for close to coast surveillance including the duties as enshrined in Coast Guard Act, to safeguard the maritime interests of India. Presently, Indian Coast Guard fleet in Kakinada has three ships. With the arrival of ICGS KanaklataBarua, the Coast Guard will enhance its prowess to address the emerging security challenges along the sensitive Kakinada coast, the energy hub of India. The FPV is commanded by Commandant(JG)Subhash Kapoor with a team of 33 men. The ship would be under the administrative and operational command of Headquarters Coast Guard District No 6 AP.