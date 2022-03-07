Kakinada: Foot-over-bridge inaugurated at Pithapuram railway station

Kakinada: The foot-over-bridge (FOB) constructed at Pithapuram railway station was inaugurated on Monday. The new FOB was constructed at a cost Rs 1.5 crore on replacement account.

Vijayawada division of South Central Railway completed the construction of 3-metre wide gangway and 3 metre wide stairway foot-over-bridge (FOB) at Pithapuram railway station.

This FOB connects first and second platforms from north main entrance of Anaparthi railway station. Passengers alighting at Pithapuram now can use this FOB to reach the platforms easily from outside.

The newly commissioned FOB contains Galvanium sheet roofing, chequered tile flooring and a wider gangway than the old existing FOB. The old rail type FOB in use will be dismantled shortly for operational and safety reasons.

The Vijayawada Division has completed the annual target of commissioning five FOBs in the current financial year. The other four FOBs commissioned during 2021-22 at Vijayawada, Tanuku, Anaparthi and Nuzvid railway stations. Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated the officials for completing the FOB in time. He appealed to rail passengers to use the newly commissioned FOB for reaching platforms and refrain from rail trespassing.