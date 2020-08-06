Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri inspects plasma collection arrangements

Kakinada: District Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri has stated that arrangements should be made to obtain plasma from the donors of Covid-19 positive recovery patients.

She inspected plasma collection arrangements in Indian Red Cross Blood Bank at Gandhinagar here on Thursday.

Red Cross chairman YD Rama Rao and medical officer P Durga Rao explained about the plasma therapy collection from the donors. They said that collecting plasma for each set cost about Rs 7,000 and Rs 1,000 for the fitness test of the donor. It takes one hour for collecting plasma from the donor.

She said that necessary steps should be taken for fitness tests and collection kits. Plasma therapy would help chronic Covid patients recover quickly. She appealed to those who recovered from the virus to donate plasma.

She said that interested people should register their names with Indian Red Cross Society to donate plasma.