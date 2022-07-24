  • Menu
Kakinada: Kanchi seer to conduct 'Panchanga Sadassu' from tomorrow

Mulamnaya Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam pontiff Jagadhguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swami observing the Agni Hotra Sadassu at Akondi Lakshmi Smaraka Gosala (Chagantivari Gosala) at Thimmapuram, Kakinada on Saturday
As many as 65 panchanga kartas from Sri Lanka and various parts of India to participate in the programme

Kakinada: Mulamnaya Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Jagadguru Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swami will conduct Hindu Almanac (Panchanga Sadassu) from July 25 to 27 at Akondi Lakshmi Smaraka Gosala (Chagantivari Gosala) at Thimmapuram here. During this Sadassu, the Panchanga authors will decide the dates of festivals, eclipses both lunar and solar and Muhurtas relating to the ensuing Sobhakruthu Telugu year of 2023-24.

Dharma Shastra scholar and Panchanga Maha Sabha programme president Sundararama Vajapeyi told The Hans India, various scholarly discussions pertaining to Hindu dharma will take place every year in Kanchi Peetham in Tamil Nadu. He said that as part of Chaturmasya Deeksha they are conducting 'Agni Hotra Sadassu'.

Vajapeyi said that the Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham organises the annual Panchaga Sadassu convened during Chaturmasya deeksha. He said that the Panchangam details are finalised well ahead for the oncoming Telugu calendar year. He said that Panchaga Sadassu is being conducted for the last 160 years and for this time it is being held in Kakinada. He said that as many as 65 panchanga kartas from Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and other states and Dharma Shastra, Agama scholars are going to participate in the Sadassu.

