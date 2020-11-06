Kakinada: KHPT organises training on edible oil fortification

Kakinada: Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT) fortification project team leader Guruvraj Patil stated that most of the people in our country suffer from deficiency of vitamin A and D. KHPT and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) jointly conducted national training of resource persons on edible oil fortification with master trainees at GRT Grand here on Thursday.

In the training, discussions were held on the current scenario of edible oil fortification in India and need for scaling up the process with sufficient measures for quality assurance and control.

Patil said that the government mandate for scaling up the process of edible oil fortification should go hand in hand with building capacities of the industry for producing quality assured edible oil fortified with vitamin A and D. He said vitamin A and D strengthen the immune system, which is critical in times of Covid-19 pandemic. He said that this is the first time they are conducting the training on edible oil fortification in Kakinada.