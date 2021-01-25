Kakinada: Make all arrangements for smooth distribution of ration, officials told

Kakinada: Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed the officials to make all arrangements for smooth distribution of ration at the doorstep of ration card holders in the district from February 1.

He convened meeting with officials along with Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri regarding the ration supply through Mobile Dispensary Vehicles. He also monitored training for beneficiaries at mandal-level, maintenance of vehicles etc at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

He instructed the officials to complete the mapping process of ration cards to MDUs. He said that the vehicle completes the loading process and departs from the ration shop by 7 am to the cardholders for delivery. He said that volunteers should be available at the time of delivery of the goods along with the vehicle attached to them and ensure that the vehicle is taken to the home of each single mapped cardholder.

He directed the officials to ensure that the volunteers within the VRO monitor the regular distribution of essential goods through the mobile vehicle in a timely manner to the cardholders within the cluster assigned to them.

The authorities should make the vehicle owners aware of the process of distribution of the essential goods to the rice card holders as per the schedule fixed by the MRO. Trainee Collector Aparajita Singh, DRO CH Sattibabu and others were present.

Later, the Joint Collector conducted a training programme for the beneficiaries of 47 mobile dispensary vehicles in Kakinada. He explained to the vehicle beneficiaries their role in the distribution of essential goods at home, the rules to be followed, the use of the vehicle, the distribution of essential goods through e-pass and weighing machines.