Kakinada: Naidu spreading canard against govt says Kurasala Kannababu

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu lambasted TD Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for venting out "his frustration on the State government through false propaganda out of fear of losing the Kuppum Municipal elections".

Addressing the media persons here on Tuesday, Minister Kannababu said Naidu has been trying to create unrest in the State by falsely alleging that the State government is indulging in violence in the pending local body elections. He said that the YSRCP won with a high majority in all the elections till now and there is no need for the party to indulge in violence in upcoming elections.

Refuting the allegations of a section of media on interest free loans to farmers scheme, the Minister said e- cropping is being done to record the details of farmers and crop details and those details will help for the implementation of schemes to farmers. He said interest free crop loans have been decreased because some people who have land and not cultivating crops are not able to do e -cropping and they were not given the loans to help the real farmers.