Kakinada: NGT appoints joint panel to check damage to mangroves

Kakinada: National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointed a joint committee comprising of senior officer from regional office, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA), senior officer not below the rank of chief conservator of forest to be designated by the principal chief conservator of forest had HOFF, AP and the divisional forest officer, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary to inspect and report any damage to mangroves near Coringa sanctuary.

The committee should submit the report to the tribunal on or before October 13 by e-failing. An environmentalist E A S Sarma and others approached the NGT alleging that conditions of the CRZ clearance as well as environmental clearance granted for dredging to the GMR , ECPL Plant opposite the Coast Guard office, Kakinada.