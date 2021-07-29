Kakinada: No weightage for Inter marks in EAPCET

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K)-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof M Ramalinga Raju said that the government has decided to give 100 per cent weightage for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) marks for ranking only for the academic year 2021-22 in view of the cancellation of Intermediate exams due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the test for the engineering stream will be conducted from August 19, 20, 23 and for the Agriculture and the Pharmacy stream the test will be conducted on September 3, 6, 7 across the state.