Kakinada: Officials inspect buildings for offices

Kakinada: Following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, East Godavari district officials geared up machinery to identify buildings for the Collectorates and other district offices at the headquarters of the proposed new districts.

Recently, the State government announced to create 13 new districts. Godavari region has been carved into six new districts from the existing East and West Godavari districts - Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Konaseema, Bhimavaram, Eluru, and Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Meanwhile, the officials were also trying to identify lands for the construction of offices on a permanent basis. According to sources, the officials in divisional headquarters are scouting for office buildings. As many as 103 government offices will function in each district headquarters.

In Amalapuram also, the existing revenue divisional office may be converted into Collectorate.

For the last two days, District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran and SP M Ravindranath Babu inspected available buildings for the newly proposed Konaseema district at Amalapuram. The Collector also made enquiries about vacant sites and vacant buildings and inspected sites opposite Venkateswara Swamy temple and other lands in Amalapuram.

The Collector also inspected DRDA buildings and Ambedkar community hall. He meticulously examined the map indicating the appropriate places for the newly proposed Konaseema district.

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu inspected engineering college, police headquarters, Town station and other areas in Amalapuram.

Collector Hari Kiran said that preparations should start in setting up infrastructure facilities and identification of buildings required for the functioning of the government machinery.

He asked the officials to finalise plans for the construction of new buildings. Soon after receiving the comprehensive report, he would submit the same to the higher authorities.

On the other hand, a few people were expressing their dissent over the sudden decision for creating new districts without proper discussion with locals. Some sections of people were objecting against the proposed new districts for various reasons. There is an agitation and requests regarding the name of the newly proposed district Konaseema and the merger of revenue divisions with Amalapuram.