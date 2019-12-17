Kakinada: ONGC bags S&P Platts Global Energy Awards 2019 for CSR

Kakinada: Energy Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited added another feather in its cap by bagging S&P Platts Global Energy Award- 2019 for Corporate Social Responsibility Diversified Program. The ONGC is the only Indian company to bag the honours from Platts this time across all categories.

The Award ceremony was held on 12 December 2019 in Cipriani–South Street in New York City. The S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards- 2019 recognises corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and superior performance in the 21categories spanning the entire energy value chain.

The award was judged by an independent panel of international energy experts. They evaluated the finalists based on the criteria listed for each category. Also, they considered the companies' profiles and financial performance in the designated timeframe.

Other prominent corporates who were nominated in the category were CNOOC, Cox Enterprises, Grupo T-Solar Global, Netherlands Development Finance Corporation (FMO), PTT Global Chemical, Southern Company, Tata Power Delhi Distribution, Xcel Energy. ONGC beat these competitors and came out with flying colors. With this award, ONGC represents the 'best in the industry' in CSR.