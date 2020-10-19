Kakinada: People request officials to supply food, medicines

Kakinada: RDO AG Chinni Krishna said that the people of the flood-prone areas of Kakinada have been provided with food and drinking water without any problems due to the recent heavy rains and floods.



He visited areas like Kaccheripet, Pratapnagar, Venkateswara Colony on Sunday. He said that as per the directions of the District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, he visited the flood-affected areas.

Chinni Krishna suggested to the people if there are any food related problems anywhere in the affected areas, the matter should be brought to the notice of the Kakinada Urban MRO YTH Satish. The people of Kacheripet asked for an additional boat.He assured to arrange for boat soon. MRO Sathish and other officials were present. Many areas in Kakinada Smart City have been inundated due to heavy rains. Some areas close to the canals in division Nos 24,25,37,38,42,48 and 49 in the city were inundated due to flooding caused by heavy rains. Kacheri Pet, Teachers Colony, Pratap Nagar Bridge, SC Hostel at Mallayya Agraharam and Janachaitanya colony areas are heavily inundated with rain and floodwater.

The flood victims at SC Hostel, Mallayya Agraharam urged the Joint Collector G Lakshmisha to provide them food and medicines immediately. They thanked him and other officials for providing them food, drinking water and medicines responding to their request. They also requested him to provide the same facility every day.