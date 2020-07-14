X
Kakinada: Removal of workers from Ruchi company opposed

Ruchi company workers staging half-naked protest at the Collectorate in Kakinada on Tuesday

Kakinada: Ruchi company workers staged half-naked protest at collectorate here on Tuesday, demanding that the management fulfil their justifiable demands.

Participating in the protest programme, CITU district general secretary C Raj Kumar said that the company management is not giving minimum wages and also bonus for four years and not provided ESI and PF facilities to the workers.

Moreover, the management is removing the workers in the guise of Corona, he added.

Leaders CH Shiva Shankar, CH Bapiraju, VS Rao, E Veera Babu, T Vishnu and others were present.

