Kakinada: Rise in Covid cases creates demand for plasma donors

Kakinada: As coronavirus positive cases continue to rise in East Godavari district, there has been a huge demand for plasma donors. Many patients are looking forward to receiving plasma in various hospitals in the district. Doctors are also requesting recovered patients to come forward to donate plasma and save lives.

It may be noted here that plasma transfusion is one the effective ways to treat Covid-19 patients with co-morbidities and severe symptoms. In the therapy, blood drafted from a Covid-19 recovered person is transfused into a recovering patient. The doctors have stated the Covid-19 patients would recover soon by utilising plasma.

Psychologist APJ Vinu said that plasma proved to be one of the best treatment methods to treat the Covid-19 victims. He requested the district collector D Muralidhar Reddy to set up a Plasma Cell at Collectorate. He said that it is very necessary for the Covid-19 victims.

Indian Red Cross district chairman YD Rama Rao called upon the people who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward for donating plasma at their Red Cross center. He said that the reason for the shortage is the advent of summer. Youth are not coming forward to donate their blood on many occasions.

He also appealed to the youth to donate blood in view of shortage of blood in their blood bank at Red Cross center. He said that those who donate plasma to the Red Cross would be entitled to receive a certificate signed by the Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan.