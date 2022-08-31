Kakinada: Rs 60 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased announced

Kakinada: District Collector Kritika Shukla issued orders for the temporary closure of Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited in view of the violation of the regulations governing the factories. The company can't operate its production till further orders issued by the Collector.

After four workers died in two separate incidents within a span of 10 days, the union leaders staged a protest against the authorities for not observing the safety rules.

On Tuesday, Collector Kritika Shukla announced ex gratia of Rs 60 lakh each to the families of the deceased, who were killed after an iron girder fell on them in the factory. Peruru Subrahmanyeswar Rao and Ragam Prasad died in the incident. Also, the Parry company has to pay Rs 45 lakh, as per the Labour Act, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for YSR Bhima scheme, which comes to a total of Rs 60 lakh each to the deceased families, she added.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and officials held discussions with the company authorities on Monday.

Collector Kritika Shukla said that the management agreed to pay compensation to the family members of the deceased. Besides compensation, the company has accepted to provide job to one member of the deceased family. The Collector announced that each family will get Rs 60 lakh, who lost their life in the tragic incident. She informed that a committee was formed to find out the cause of the mishap and the committee will submit its report in a week. Necessary steps should be taken in order to avoid the repetition of the tragic incidents in the factories, she suggested.