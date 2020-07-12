Kakinada: Ruchi Soya employees demand wages

Kakinada: The employees of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Saturday staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate demanding the management of company to pay minimum wages and respect laws.



CITU district secretary C Rajkumar alleged that the company management was not increasing wages and giving bonuses for the last four years. Rajkumar said that for the last two years, employees and contractors have been criticising the government for not increasing wages and giving bonuses for four years and even the company has not implemented the PF and ESI benefits to the workers.

He criticised the management for not following security facilities in the company. He said the company did not stop its work in lockdown period and workers were forced to work uninterruptedly to make a profit for the management.

Rajkumar demanded that the district officials should intervene and address the legitimate demands of the company workers. Later they submitted a representation to the officials at Collectorate. M Venkata Ramana, Palivela Veerababu, Ch Bapiraju and others were present.