Kakinada: Sea water overflows on Uppada road

Kakinada: The sea was very rough and the waves touch the Kakinada-Uppada road on Sunday. The sea water crossed the Geo Tube wall and touched the Uppada road.



In Konapapapet and U Kothapalli mandal, fishermen moved their boats to safer places. The sea water is overflowing on the road at Uppada. People from surrounding areas are thronging to the place to look and enjoy the surging water. The waves of the sea are causing immense delight to the spectators, particularly the children.

People at the place are taking selfies irrespective of the young and old alike. Because of the strong currents of the water the roads have been partially damaged and there is also erosion of roads.

District Administration has warned the people not to visit the place in view of the high tidal waves causing a threat to the visitors. They also warned people to be vigilant in view of the swelling waters. As per the instruction of District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, police and revenue officials were monitoring the situation.