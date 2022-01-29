Kakinada: Shift dumper vehicle yard from Rajiv Gruhakalpa

Kakinada: TDP senior leader and former Kakinada city MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao demanded shifting of dumper vehicles placed at Yetimoga near Rajiv Gruhakalpa immediately as people were facing a lot of inconvenience owing to the intolerable stench emanating from the parked vehicles.

On Friday, some local people launched an agitation demanding the removal of dumper vehicles from that place. They raised slogans in view of the electrical fencing on the protecting wall of the dumping yard. 'People were afraid of the dangers, which are likely to take place.' They expressed their concern in view of the unbearable stench from the parked vehicles due to which they were unable to pass by that area. Moreover, they criticised that the officials were indifferent, reckless and not bothered about their problems.

Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao, also known as Kondababu, questioned Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials as to why electric fencing was set up around the dumping yard. He expressed suspicion that the yard was set up to do illegal business in the name of dumper vehicles. He demanded the officials to shift the dumper vehicles to a place where people don't move and it eases the problem of the locals. He also demanded for immediate shifting of dumping vehicle yard.