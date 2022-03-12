Kakinada: Somu Veerraju demands white paper on State finances

Kakinada: BJP State unit president Somu Veerraju compared the budget 2022-23 introduced by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy with a waste paper.

While speaking to the media here on Friday, Veerraju said that there was no connection and clarity regarding the budget, adding that there was no connection between budget and expenditure.

Pointing out that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) asked the State government to submit the report pertaining to debts, he said no report has been submitted till date. He questioned why they have not submitted a report to the CAG.

Veerraju pointed out funds were earmarked for BC Sub plan and SC plan, but it is a mere eyewash since no details of expenditure have been shown. He further commented that funds earmarked for the SC and BC sub plans are not utilised so far. He noted that no funds have been allotted for any project in the state in the budget.

The BJP leader alleged that the YSRCP is concentrating on the ensuing elections and he questioned why the YSRCP government should spend time on the ensuing elections. He also criticised that nothing has been mentioned or discussed in the budget 2022-23 regarding important places Amalapuram, Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram. He said that it is sheer mockery to present the budget without mentioning any places in the state. He also stated that the Modi government has sanctioned Rs 2.50 crore for Tourism development in Ramapachodavaram.

Veerraju wanted to know how many crores the State government has allotted for Tourism development in the State. 'Development is possible only through help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi only.' He expressed confidence about the allotment of the railway zone in Andhra Pradesh.

Veerraju criticised the government for not allotting funds for at least a single project in north Andhra. He demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should release a white paper on finances of Andhra Pradesh revealing the loans taken by the State

government and amounts spent

on welfare.