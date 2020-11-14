Kakinada: Special buses to pilgrim centres in Kartika Masam

Kakinada: APSRTC East Godavari district regional manager RVS Nageswar Rao said that steps are being taken to operate special trips to various pilgrim centres during the auspicious Karthika Masam.

Disclosing the details in a press conference held at his office here on Friday, he said APSRTC will operate special services to Pancharamams to mark the Karthika Masam in November and December. He said special services will be operated to five pilgrimage destinations including Amravati, Bhimavaram, Draksharama, Samarlakota.

He said that the special busses would start from the all depots including Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Ravulapalem, Razolu, Gokavaram, Yeleswaram, Ramachandrapuram and Tuni bus stations at 7 pm on November 15, 22 and 29 and return the next day by 8 pm.

Nageswar Rao said that APSRTC is ready to operate the special buses to the Pancharamams and appealed to the devotees to make use of services. He said that bus services are available to Annavaram for Karthika Poornima from November 29.

Depot manager Murthi, personnel officer prasad and others were present.