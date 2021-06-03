Kakinada: Stone laid for YSR Jagananna colonies at Komaragiri layout

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has said that as per the directives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all arrangements have been made to complete the construction of houses in the YSR Jagananna Colonies as soon as possible.

He performed Bhoomi puja and laid foundation stone along with beneficiaries and officials for the construction of YSR Jagananna Colonies at Komaragiri layout on Thursday. The officials handed over the cement and sand coupons to the beneficiaries.

The Commissioner said that 16,000 houses will be constructed in phases under Pedalandiriki Illu - Navaratnalu scheme at Komaragiri layout. He said that water, electricity and other facilities required for the construction have been provided.

Steps are being taken to make construction materials like sand and cement available in the layout. He suggested that the beneficiaries come forward to undertake the construction of houses in the layout. Already 27 houses are being constructed in the layout.