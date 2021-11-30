Kakinada: Woman Maoist surrenders

Kakinada: Kaluma Nande alias Suseela, Dalam member of Azad Protection Team of the Maoist party surrendered before Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu here on Monday.

She belongs to Guthikoya community and is a resident of Allivagu village in Edugurallapalli Panchayat, Chinturu mandal of Chinturu sub division in East Godavari district.

Suseela was recruited in December 2019 by Geetha Area Commander of Sabari LOS. She worked in Azad (State Committee member) Protection Team (Azad Guard). She used to carry .12 bore weapons. Speaking to the media here on Monday, the SP said that she was vexed with the ideology of the Maoist party. She faced discrimination from non-Adivasi leaders of the Maoist party. He said that the Adivasi cadre is ill-treated by non-Adivasi leaders by entrusting menial works like washing of clothes of top cadre and cleaning of vessels and other personal works of Maoist top cadre.

They noticed that Maoist party was recruiting the Guthikoya youth into Dalams by taking advantage of their innocence. The SP said that they realised and were attracted towards developmental activities by the government taking place in their area and decided to surrender to lead a normal life.

Additional SP K. Kumar, ASP G. Krishnakanth, Circle Inspector G. Yuva Kumar and others were present.