Kakinada: Woman Maoist surrenders before police

Kakinada: One woman Dalam member of CPI (Maoist) team and Charla (Local Operation Squad) surrendered before SP M Ravindranath Babu here on Saturday.

Madakam Idumamma @ Idimi Latha, is a resident of Chinturu mandal of East Godavari district. She belongs to Guthikoya Community (ST) and is a native of Pungutta village, Pega Panchayat, Chinturu mandal in Chinturu Sub-division in East Godavari district.

She was recruited in June 2016 as Area Dalam Member of Charla LOS. She worked in Azad (State committee member) and Protection Team (Azad Guard). She used to carry 303 rifles and continued as a Dala member. While speaking to the media here on Tuesday, SP Ravindranath Babu said that they were vexed up with the hollow ideology of CPI (Maoist) party.

She faced discrimination from Non-Adivasi leaders of Maoist party while working in the party. He said that Adivasi cadres were being ill-treated by Non-Adivasi leaders of Maoist party by entrusting menial works like washing of clothes of top cadre, cleaning of vessels and other personal works of Maoist top leaders.

They noticed that Maoist parties were recruiting the Guthikoya youth into Dalams by taking advantage of their innocence.

The SP said that they realised it and were getting attracted towards developmental activities being implemented by the government. Hence, they were decided to surrender to police and lead a normal life.