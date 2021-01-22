Kala Venkata Rao not arrested, asserts Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy clarified that the police did not arrest TDP leader K Kala Venkata Rao but had given notices to him under 41A CrPC for interrogation and criticised opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations against the director general of police (DGP).

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy questioned whether the most experienced Naidu doesn't know the law and the 41A CrPC notices. He recalled how Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was treated while in opposition during his Visakhapatnam visit.

He objected to TDP chief's repeated remarks insulting idols of deities, speaking recklessly about Lord Rama. He said that anyone would find it difficult to utter the word 'beheading' of the idol of Lord Rama, and asked whether there was any meaning behind Naidu's repeatedly uttering the same thing and stated that it was a reflection of his mental state. In regard to Nandi idol at Santhabommali in Srikakulam district, he said that TDP leaders were behind the conspiracy of temple attacks and questioned why would any political party leaders take the idol and leave it on the road. He said that after being exposed with CCTV footage, Chandrababu and his team were trying to bluff people saying that they were trying to replace it with a new idol, although there was no new idol in the temple.

Referring to case of Praveen Chakravarthy, a pastor, who was already arrested on January 13, he criticised Naidu for speaking without knowing any details.