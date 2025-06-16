Kalakada family becomes model beneficiary of ‘Thalliki Vandanam’

Tirupati: The NDA government’s flagship programme Thalliki Vandanam, launched on June 12, has emerged as a major relief for countless families across the State. Marking a clear departure from the earlier Amma Vodi scheme, which limited financial aid to one child per family, the new initiative offers support to all eligible children within a household, with no such cap.

A notable example comes from Kalakada in Annamayya district, where eight children from a single extended family have benefited from the scheme. These children – siblings and cousins residing in the same locality, collectively received the aid, highlighting the broader and more inclusive outreach of the new policy. Under the scheme, the government provides financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per child, which is credited directly into the bank accounts of their mothers.

However, only Rs 13,000 is disbursed directly, with the remaining Rs 2,000 allocated for the development of schools.

According to officials, Babji’s two sons, Sultan (Intermediate) and Mahbub Basha (Class 9) together received Rs 26,000. Ibrahim’s three children, Gayaz (Class 9), Fayaz (Class 8), and Ayaz (Class 7) were credited with Rs 39,000.

Similarly, Syed Basha’s three children, Rihan (Class 5), Ayan (Class 3), and Arfa (Class 2) also received Rs 39,000. Altogether, the extended family received a total of Rs 1.04 lakh.

Expressing their gratitude, family members commended the government for the timely financial support toward their children’s education. Thalliki Vandanam is one of the key initiatives under the NDA’s ‘Super Six’ assurances outlined in its election manifesto.

It was launched by the state government to mark the completion of one year in office.

The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to families struggling to meet educational expenses, covering students from Class 1 up to Intermediate, subject to eligibility criteria.

Beyond financial support, the programme is also intended to improve educational outcomes by incentivising regular school attendance and reducing the economic burden on mothers, ensuring that no child is left behind due to financial constraints.