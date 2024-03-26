Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Kala’s followers ramp up pressure for Etcherla ticket
Irked over delay in declaring candidate for Etcherla Assembly constituency in the district, followers of TDP former state president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao are putting pressure on the party high command.
Srikakulam: Irked over delay in declaring candidate for Etcherla Assembly constituency in the district, followers of TDP former state president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao are putting pressure on the party high command. Venkata Rao’s supporters belonging to Etcherla, Laveru, Ranastalam and G Sigadam mandals in the constituency are organising a series of meetings to expresses over impatience over the inordinate delay in declaring ticket to their leader.
The group held a meeting on Monday at Laveru where they decided to meet party chief N Chandra Babu Naidu to show their strength.
Followers of Kala Venkata Rao TDP Laveru mandal president M Suresh, former ZPTC member P Madhu Babu, AMC former chairman K Thotayya Dora, TDP G Sigadam mandal president K Ravikumar leaders and others are leading the protests.