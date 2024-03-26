  • Menu
Kala’s followers ramp up pressure for Etcherla ticket
Irked over delay in declaring candidate for Etcherla Assembly constituency in the district, followers of TDP former state president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao are putting pressure on the party high command.

Srikakulam: Irked over delay in declaring candidate for Etcherla Assembly constituency in the district, followers of TDP former state president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao are putting pressure on the party high command. Venkata Rao’s supporters belonging to Etcherla, Laveru, Ranastalam and G Sigadam mandals in the constituency are organising a series of meetings to expresses over impatience over the inordinate delay in declaring ticket to their leader.

The group held a meeting on Monday at Laveru where they decided to meet party chief N Chandra Babu Naidu to show their strength.

Followers of Kala Venkata Rao TDP Laveru mandal president M Suresh, former ZPTC member P Madhu Babu, AMC former chairman K Thotayya Dora, TDP G Sigadam mandal president K Ravikumar leaders and others are leading the protests.

