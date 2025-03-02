Kalyana Mahotsavam held with pomp in Srikalahasti

Tirupati : The ancient temple town of Srikalahasti, revered as ‘Dakshina Kasi, witnessed the grand celestial wedding of Lord Somaskanda Murthy and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika during the ongoing Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams in the early hours of Saturday. The divine union, observed on Skanda Ratri, carries profound spiritual significance, symbolising the celestial marriage of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvathi.

As part of the event, the deities were enshrined at Kalyana Vedika, captivating devotees with their divine presence. The temple echoed with Vedic chants and the fervent recitation of Lord Shiva’s name as priests performed sacred rituals. According to legend, celestial beings, including Brahma, Yakshas, Kinneras, Kimpurushas, and the revered Saptarishis, descended upon Srikalahasti — known as Dakshina Kailasa — to witness the divine event.

In a symbolic procession, Lord Somaskanda Murthy arrived on the majestic Gaja Vahanam (elephant vehicle), while Goddess Gnana Prasunambika graced Simha Vahanam (lion vehicle). The wedding commenced with the ceremonial offering of the Goddess’s hand in marriage to the Lord, followed by her procession to Kalyana Vedika. The divine marriage was solemnised with the exchange of garlands amidst chants of ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ and the devout prayers of gathered devotees.

A notable tradition of the event was the participation of newlywed couples, who sought the blessings of the divine couple for a harmonious marital life. Under the patronage of Swarnabharathi Trust, the temple authorities bestowed golden tali bottu (sacred wedding thread) and silk garments upon the newlyweds, enhancing the sanctity of the occasion.

As the Kalyanam concluded, the divine couple was taken back to the temple in a grand procession, accompanied by special offerings. The temple doors were subsequently opened for sarva darshan, granting devotees the opportunity to seek the celestial couple’s blessings. MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and EO T Bapi Reddy along with others were present on the occasion.