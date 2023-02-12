Kalyana Venkanna Brahmotsavams begin at Srinivasa Mangapuram

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple (SKVS) in Srinivasa Mangapuram took off on a colourful note with Dwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial flag on Saturday. Amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, the temple priests led by Kankana Bhattar Udaya Swamy hoisted the Garuda Dhawajam atop the temple post in the anointed auspicious Meena Lagnam between 8:40 am and 9 am in the shrine as per the Vaikhanasa Agama. Speaking on the occasion, TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam said after a gap two years, the Vahans sevas will be held during the nine-day Brahmotsavams in the morning and evening with pilgrim participation.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of the Utsavam anticipating large number of devotees to witness the Vahana sevas, he averred. He said TTD made available the much sought after Laddu prasadam of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy for the devotees in the temple during the Utsavam. On the occasion, Abhishekam was performed for Dhawajasthambham which will be held once in a year during Brahmotsavam.The Vahana sevas will be held in the morning between 8 am and 9 am and again in the evening from 7 pm and 8 pm during the Brahmotsavams.

The important events include Garuda seva on February 15, Swarnarathotsavam on February 16, Rathotsavam on February 18 and Chakrasnanam on February 19.

Special Grade DyEO Varalakshmi, Vaikhanasa Agama Advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu, temple Arjitham Inspector Dhana Sekhar, Deputy Executive Officer Devendra Babu, AEO Parthasaradi and others were present.