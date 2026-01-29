Kanaka Durga devotees to get Tirumala-style laddu, meals

Vijayawada: In a major initiative to enhance the quality and taste of prasadam served to devotees, a team of officials from the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Wednesday. The purpose of the visit was to study Tirumala-style preparation and distribution methods for laddu prasadam and annaprasadam, with an aim to replicate the high standards at Indrakeeladri.

The study committee visit was conducted under the guidance of temple executive officer V K Seena Naik, following directives from endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan. The initiative underscores the administration’s commitment to enhancing devotees’ experience and ensuring the highest quality in all aspects of prasadam service. During the visit, the team first met TTD additional executive officer (EO) Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and offered the Goddess Durga Devi prasadam. They then toured the main laddu preparation facility (Potu), closely observing the machinery, raw materials, and preparation techniques to ensure the highest quality.

The officials also reviewed the annaprasadam distribution process, evaluating dining hall capacity, seating arrangements, crowd management, serving schedules, and the time devotees take to complete their meals. Engineering officials provided detailed information on the construction, machinery, and operational efficiency of the annprasadam building.

EO Seena Naik said measures would soon be implemented to provide devotees at Indrakeeladri with high-quality, tasty prasadam prepared using advanced Tirumala-style techniques. The delegation included executive engineers K V S R Koteswara Rao, B Rambabu and AEOs P Chandrashekhar and N Ramesh Babu.