Kandikunta Venkata Prasad campaigns in Kadiri
Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, the MLA candidate of the Kadiri NDA alliance in Sri Sathya Sai District, is actively campaigning as the election day approaches. The campaign has gained momentum in various parts of the constituency, including Gollapalli and Katarupalli in Gandlapenta mandal.
During his door-to-door campaign, Venkataprasad highlighted the anti-people policies of the current government and promised to focus on welfare and development initiatives if elected. Villagers in Gollapalli and Katarupalli expressed their grievances over the difficulties they have faced in the past five years under the YCP rule. They have pledged to support the NDA alliance in the upcoming elections.
Venkataprasad assured the villagers that he would always be grateful for their support and promised to work tirelessly to repay their trust. He criticized the bankruptcy and alleged corruption that has plagued the state under the current government.
With the support of the BJP and Janasena, Venkataprasad emphasized the alliance's commitment to bringing about positive change and implementing various welfare programs once in power. The campaign event in Gollapalli and Katarupalli was attended by Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists, and supporters.