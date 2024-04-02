Kandikunta Venkata Prasad highlights development initiatives carried out in TDP regime

Kandikunta Venkataprasad addressed the crowd, highlighting the welfare schemes and development plans that the Telugu Desam Party has brought to the region. He promised to work tirelessly to improve the lives of the people in the constituency and to bring about positive change.



The enthusiastic response from the people was overwhelming, as they expressed their support and admiration for Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad Garu and his vision for the future. The joint candidate was seen engaging with the people, listening to their concerns, and promising to address them once elected.

As the campaign caravan moved from village to village, the energy and excitement levels remained high, with the people showing their enthusiasm for the upcoming elections. Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad Garu's message of progress and development resonated with the crowd, and they pledged their support by chanting slogans and waving party flags.

Overall, the election campaign in Vepamani Peta Panchayat was a resounding success, with Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad Garu generating strong support and garnering the confidence of the people. With the election day fast approaching, the joint candidate remains confident in his chances and looks forward to serving the people of the constituency with dedication and commitment.