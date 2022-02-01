Kandukur: Immolation bid foiled at protest by all party JAC

Kandukur: Police and others rescued a man, who tried to self-immolate during a protest, in front of the Sub-Collector office at Kandukur on Monday.

All Party JAC staged a protest against the inclusion of Kandukur Assembly constituency in Nellore district and demanding the continuation of it in the Prakasam district.

The leaders from YSRCP, TDP, BJP, Jana Sena Party, CPI and CPM, including Rafi, Gangireddy, Avula Madhavarao, Divi Sriram, Nukasani Balaji, Inturi Rajesh, Nalini Devi, Ghattamaneni Haribabu, Naresh, Puli Mallikharjuna, Malakondaiah, Suresh Babu, and others staged a protest in front of the Sub-Collector office. They demanded the government to continue Kandukur revenue division like in the earlier days. They also demanded the government to take back the decision to include Kandukur Assembly constituency in Nellore district, as the district headquarters would be more than 110 km away and asked to continue the constituency in Prakasam district, as Ongole is just 40 km away. They mentioned that the hurried decision by the government may be useful to some politicians but damages the interests of the public and costs money and time to them.

As the protest was continuing, Yadava Association leader Miriyam Srinivasulu poured petrol on himself demanding continuation of Kandukur in Prakasam district and tried to immolate himself. The onlookers and the police personnel immediately grabbed him aside and foiled his attempt. The police removed his clothes soaked in petrol and took him into custody by filing a case for attempting suicide.