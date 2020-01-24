Kandukur: Strive to achieve goals, VV Lakshminarayana tells students

Kandukur: The students should work hard to achieve their goals and scale greater heights in their career, wished the former joint director of CBI and Jana Sena Party leader VV Lakshminarayana.



Lakshminarayana participated as the chief guest to the awareness and motivation program arranged for the Class X students from government and private schools in Kandukur on Friday.

He said that time was precious and it should not be wasted. He observed that most of the students were wasting their time in front of TVs and asked them to know the importance of time available to them. He advised them to prepare a time table for the preparation of exams and revise the lessons as many times as possible.