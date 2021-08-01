Kandukur: Techie Kidnaps Son for Money, Arrested

Kandukur (Prakasam District): The Kandukur police arrested a software engineer for kidnapping his own son. The man, working from home, is habituated to alcohol and gambling.

He demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom from wife, parents and in-laws to release his son, threatening to kill the boy if not paid. According to the Kandukur DSP Kande Srinivasulu, the accused Palnati Ramakrishna Reddy of Cheruvukommu Palem in Ponnaluru mandal, was married to Uma for five years and have a three-year-old son.

He is working as a software engineer at Hyderabad and has been working from home at Cheruvukommu Palem due to the Covid pandemic. Since coming to the village, Ramakrishna Reddy got addicted to drinking, adultery and gambling and spent nearly Rs 20 lakh, and started to harass his wife and parents for more money.

Unable to bear with the torture, Ramakrishna Reddy's parents agreed to pay Rs 20 lakhs to the lenders but wanted the list of people to personally hand over to them with a request to not lend him again.

But he demanded the money to be handed over to him so that he can repay it to the lenders on his own. On July 28, as his parents rejected the proposal, Ramakrishna Reddy took out his 3-year-old son and called his wife and parents to pay Rs 20 lakh to him.

He threatened that he would divorce his wife and kill the boy if they don't meet his demand. Failing to persuade him to bring their child home, his wife lodged a complaint with the police on July 30.

The Kandukur police traced the accused to a lodge in the town and took him into custody in a drunken state and recovered the boy from his room on Saturday morning.

DSP Srinivasulu said that the boy was handed over to his mother while a case under various sections of domestic violence, kidnap and others were booked on Ramakrishna Reddy and produced him before the court on Saturday.

The DSP said Prakasam district SP Malika Garg appreciated the Kandukur CI V Sriram, Ponnalur SI Ramesh Babu and their team and announced rewards for their efforts in the case.