Kanna Lakshminarayana entrusted responsibility of Pedakurapadu, Sattenapalli segments

Guntur: The Telugu Desam Party High Command entrusted the responsibility to work for the victory of party candidates in Pedakurapadu and Sattenapalli in Palnadu district to former Minister Kanna Lakshminarayana, it is learnt.

He may contest from Guntur West constituency in the coming Assembly elections.

His close followers said that he is all set to join the TDP on March 23, in the presence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at a party meeting to be held at CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri town of Guntur district. Kanna Lakshminarayana is making arrangements to join TDP along with his followers in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu conducted Vemuru Assembly constituency review meeting in Vemuru on Tuesday. He urged the party mandal presidents, cluster in-charges, unit in-charges to participate in the meeting and make it a grand success.