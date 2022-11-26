Kapu meet demands govt to release welfare funds

Kakinada: The speakers at Kapu Sadbhavana meeting organised here on Friday demanded the State government to release immediately the promised funds for the welfare of the community.

At the meeting organised at Vanga Geeta Kalyana Mandapam, the speakers reminded the YSRCP government that it is yet to fulfil its promise to release Rs 2,000 crore per annum for the welfare of Kapu community. The meeting also demanded release of the findings of three-member committee consisting of Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Kurasala Kannababu and Ambati Rambabu to study various aspects for the welfare of the Kapu community.

On this occasion, Suruchi group of Sweet Stalls founder Polisetty Mallibabu was felicitated for securing patent rights to his famous 'Tapeswaram Kaja'.

Sadbhavana Sangham president Vasireddy Yesu Dasu presided over the meeting and senior Kapu leader from West Godavari Areti Prakash was the chief guest.

Several leaders of the community attended the meeting.