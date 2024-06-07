Biodiversity campuses to come up in SPMVV, IIT, IISER

Tirupati: As part of SPMVV - Inter Institutional Collaborations (IIC), Cluster activity, Tirupati Cluster received financial support of Rs 8,78,000 from Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for a research Project entitled ‘Creation of Campus Biodiversity Registers of SPMVV, IIT and IISER Campuses in Tirupati, Dravidian University, Kuppam - Making Conservation of the Biodiversity a Paramount Importance’.

On this occasion, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi and Registrar Prof N Rajani congratulated Prof DM Mamatha, Director, Inter Institutional Collaborations (IIC), Principal Investigator of the project & Co- Principal Investigators (Co-PIs) Dr Robin Vijayan, Department of Biology, IISER, Tirupati, Dr Prasanna Venkatesh Sampath, Dept of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT, Tirupati, Dr Nandini Rajamani, Department of Biology, IISER, Tirupati, Dr Raja Bandi, Department of Biology, IISER, Tirupati, Dr V Mercy Jyothi, Department of Education, Dravidian University, Dr Rajeswar Reddy Saddala, Dept of Biotechnology, Dravidian University, for receiving funding from APSCHE.