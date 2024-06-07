DOST first-phase seat allotment released

Hyderabad : Around76,290 students received seat allotment in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2024 first-phase, which was released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday.

According to the TSCHE officials, a total of 1,04,784 students registered for undergraduate admissions, 81,769 candidates given web options and 76,290 have been allotted seats. Out of that 62.74 per cent percent are female and 37.26 per cent are male and a total of 72,431 students opted for English medium. DOST provides a convenient platform for students seeking admission into undergraduate courses offered by participating state universities, including Osmania, Telangana, and Palamuru Universities.

“All candidates who secured a seat have been instructed to reserve the same by self-reporting online by paying a fee of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000. This amount is just a token amount later it will be adjusted with their fees and this is just to create seriousness among students. The last date for Phase-II Registrations and Options is till June 14, and seats will be allotted on June 18. The students who are allotted to the Government Degree Colleges/University Colleges and who are eligible, provisionally, for ePASS fee reimbursement (after caste and income certificate verifications) need not pay any amount to reserve the allotted seat, while online self-reporting. The candidate is informed to report to the respective colleges of his/her final choice after Phase-III allotments. If the candidate fails to report to the college from June 29 to July 5, then he/she shall forego the seat allotted/self-reported,” said senior officer, TSCHE.

As the admission process progresses, it is advised that candidates regularly check the official website of TSCHE for updates and further details, with which they can ensure a smooth and successful admission process into their desired undergraduate courses, he added.

